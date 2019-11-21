ROC strives for Russia’s full-fledged participation in Tokyo 2020 Olympics

MOSCOW, November 21. /TASS/. The Russian Olympic Committee (ROC) is aimed at the Russian national team’s proper participation in the 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo in full strength, ROC President Stanislav Pozdnyakov told reporters following a meeting of the ROC Athletes Commission.

On September 23, the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) Executive Committee opened a probe into the Russian Anti-Doping Agency (RUSADA) compliance with the international code. The investogation was launched after inconsistencies emerged in the database of Russian athletes’ doping samples taken in 2012-2015. The database was sealed off in the Moscow lab as part of a federal investigation. The database was later retrieved by WADA with the Russian Sports Ministry’s participation. Preservation of its integrity was a condition for RUSADA’s reinstatement last September. WADA’s new International Standard for Code Compliance by Signatories sets out that athletes of the countries whose national anti-doping agencies fail to comply with the code can be banned from international competitions, including Olympic Games. The WADA Executive Committee is said to deliver its final decision on RUSADA’s compliance status on December 9.

"We discussed with athletes the only plan - full-fledged participation of Russian athletes in the Tokyo Olympics. No other plan was talked about," Pozdnyakov said.

"We base our argument on the Olympic Charter. It says that Olympic competitions are held between national Olympic committees. Since the International Olympic Committee (IOC) does not have any doubts about integrity of the ROC, then the national committee should take part in Olympic Games with all its athletes," he added.

The full-blown doping scandal around the Russian sports led to a partial ban on the Russian national team at the 2016 Olympics and was fully suspended from the 2018 Olympics, when a separate designation named the Olympic Athlete from Russia (OAR) was created for select Russian athletes cleared to compete. Russian Paralympic athletes were banned from the 2016 games, while only a few of them obtained neutral statuses to take part in the competitions.

Tokyo will host the Olympic Games on July 24-August 9, 2020.