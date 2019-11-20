RUSADA official delivers report on whistleblower protection to ECHR

MOSCOW, November 20. /TASS/. Russian Anti-Doping Agency (RUSADA) Deputy Director General Margarita Pakhnotskaya, Chair of the Ad Hoc Group on Protection of Whistleblowers in anti-doping of the Council of Europe arrived in Strasbourg on Wednesday to deliver a report on human rights protection in sports at the European Court of Human Rights (ECHR), the RUSADA press service told TASS.

On November 20, the ECHR situated in French Strasbourg held a seminar organized by the Council of Europe as part of the Enlarged Partial Agreement on Sport (EPAS). The seminar was dedicated to reviewing the existing tools and initiatives to protect rights of athletes as well as trends in human rights protection in sports.

"Pakhnotskaya delivered a speech at this seminar presenting activities and results of work of her group regarding aspects of protecting rights of whistleblowers," the spokesperson said. "The participants discussed current trends in human rights in sports, existing instruments and initiatives to promote athletes’ rights."

"I explained that lately the issue of investigations had significantly increased in anti-doping," Pakhnotskaya herself told TASS. "Cases of possible violation of anti-doping rules are opened not only after an athlete tests positive for doping. Investigations are often launched after information provided by whistleblowers emerges."

The Ad Hoc Group on Protection of Whistleblowers in anti-doping (T-DO WbP) of the Monitoring Group of the Antidoping Convention of the Council of Europe chaired by Margarita Pakhnotskaya was created in May 2019.