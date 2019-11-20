UEFA confirms Euro 2020 tournament draw pots

TASS, November 20. The Union of European Football Associations (UEFA) has confirmed the final pots used to determine group allocation of nations competing for the 2020 UEFA European Football Championship trophy. The pots composition show Russia drawn into the same group as Belgium and Denmark, the UEFA press service reports.

The Russian and Danish national teams were automatically placed in Group B as tournament hosts. The composition of the final tournament draw pots was decided in accordance with the teams’ ranking following the qualifying tournament. Belgium was drawn into pot 1 (Belgians won all their qualifier matches) along with Italy, England, Spain, Ukraine and Germany. Italy, England, Spain and Germany are also hosting the anniversary edition of the 2020 UEFA Euro, the Russian and Ukrainian teams will not be drawn into the same group - therefore, Belgium is automatically drawn into Group B.

Apart from Russia, pot 2 features France, Poland, Switzerland, Croatia and the Netherlands. National teams of Denmark, Portugal, Turkey, Austria, Sweden and Czech Republic made pot 3, while pot 4 will includes Wales, Finland and four of the remaining teams that failed to qualify directly and will emerge victorious in the Euro 2020 qualifying play-offs. Only teams from pot 4 can join Russia in Group B.

The group stage draw ceremony will be held on November 30 in Bucharest.

The Euro 2020 will be held in 12 cities to celebrate the 60th anniversary of the European Championships between June 12 and July 12. Russia’s St. Petersburg will host three group-stage matches and a quarterfinal. The matches are also scheduled to be held in London, Munich, Baku, Rome, Bucharest, Dublin, Copenhagen, Bilbao, Glasgow, Budapest and Amsterdam.