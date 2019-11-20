Russian business to participate in preparations for FIFA World Cup in Qatar, says minister

MOSCOW, November 20. /TASS/. Russian companies are ready to participate in preparations for the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar, Energy Minister Alexander Novak said when closing the fourth meeting of the Russian-Qatari intergovernmental commission on Wednesday.

"We discussed the participation of Russian companies in preparations for the 2022 FIFA World Cup," he stated. A Qatari representative noted that the participation of Russian businessmen in organizing the events is welcome.

He also added that Russia invited Qatari investors to take part in the project on the construction of the North-South transport corridor.

Qatar is set to host the 2022 FIFA World Cup between November 21 and December 18 at seven venues across the country, namely in Doha, Lusail, Al-Wakrah, Al-Khor, Al-Rayyan, Umm Salal and Madinat ash Shamal.