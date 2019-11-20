Russian football team ex-coach certain Russia will progress to Euro 2020 play-offs

MOSCOW, November 20. /TASS/. Former head coach of the Russian national football team Valery Gazzaev is certain that the Russian squad will make it into the play-offs at the upcoming UEFA Euro 2020, he told TASS.

Unless the Union of European Football Associations (UEFA) opts to change seeding pots, Belgium is set to be drawn into the same group as Russia. The Russian and Danish teams were automatically placed into Group B of the Euro 2020 as tournament hosts. The group's fourth team can be Wales, Finland or one of the four teams that will emerge victorious in the Euro 2020 qualifying play-offs.

"The Belgian and Danish teams are formidable opponents, the fourth team will also be serious — the Welsh team was a semifinalist at the last UEFA European Football Championship. Belgians seem to be favorites, while the other three teams will square off for the second spot. The Danes can be beaten. I am absolutely certain that Russia and the Belgian team will reach the play-off stage at the European championship," Gazzaev underlined.

The Russian and Belgian squads were drawn into the same group of the qualifying tournament. Russian footballers finished second, losing to Belgians twice and scoring eight victories. "The qualifying round predictions initially said that Russia and Belgium would quit the group. The Belgian team is one of the best currently in world football, it is now first in the FIFA rankings," the former coach underlined.

"I want to extend my congratulations to the head coach and all our players — qualifying for the European Football Championship is already a great achievement. I hope that the national team will give us the same amazing performance as at the World Cup. It will be necessary to thoroughly plan preparations because the tournament is held across 12 countries — it is a different format. To play the Euro 2020 successfully, we need to perfectly gear up psychologically and tactically, as well as look functionally brilliant and give it our all as we did at the World Cup," he concluded.