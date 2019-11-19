Russia to put up fight against Spain in upcoming Davis Cup tie, says Kafelnikov

On Monday, the Russians defeated the reigning Davis Cup champions in all three matches, securing a 3-0 victory. The Russian team includes Andrey Rublev, Karen Khachanov and Evgeny Donskoy and was drawn into Group B with Croatia and Spain. The revamped Davis Cup Finals takes place in Madrid, Spain.\

"The result is a priority - the team claimed a very vital and important 3-0 victory. The main task is to progress to the quarterfinals, yesterday the guy’s succeeded," Kafelnikov underlined.

On Tuesday, the Russians will square off with the Spanish team that features world No. 1 Rafael Nadal, Roberto Bautista Agut, Pablo Carreno Busta, Feliciano Lopez and Marcel Granollers.

"So far, it is too early to predict anything. Irrespective of who will step out on court against Rublev and Khachanov, the Spaniards will be favorites. I am almost certain that today Nadal will play, there is a great buzz around his participation and Nadal himself believes that it is an honor to represent the national team. I think that the guys will put up a fight," Kafelnikov said.

"Ideally, we need to defeat the Spaniards and make it to the quarterfinals. Then, it is impossible to predict how it will play out. The main task now is to beat Spain. There are a lot of factors that can help the Russian team win - Rublev is playing rather well now, Karen Khachanov also showed yesterday that he is ready to lay long matches without getting exhausted. I think that the will and determination can see the Russians winning," he concluded.

The final Group B tie will be played between Spain and Croatia on Wednesday. Six group winners and two best team that place second across all the groups determined by the difference in sets and games lost and won will progress to the quarterfinals. The ties consist of two singles and one doubles matches, to secure a win the teams need to prevail in two matches.

Davis Cup history and format

In 2019, the competition is held in a new revamped format. In contrast with previous editions, the trophy is contested by 16 and not 18 teams. The competition is held in seven days in one location, whereas previously it was determined throughout the year on four different weeks spread across the tennis calendar in a format of home-and-away ties. Previous Davis Cup editions included four singles and one doubles matches in three days from Friday through Sunday and three match wins were needed to claim victory in the tie.

The changes in the Davis Cup structure were introduced by Kosmos company and its president FC Barcelona footballer, World and Europe champion Gerard Pique. The company is willing to invest $3 billion over 25 years - $120 million per year. $20 million of these funds are allocated as prize money pot for players to compete for, while another $25 million are allotted to national federations for tennis development.

The Davis Cup quarterfinals will be played on November 22, while the semifinals are scheduled for November 23. A new Davis Cup winner will be crowned on November 24. This year’s semifinalists secure a place in the 2020 Davis Cup Finals. The teams that place 5 through 16 will have to go through qualification in the 2020 season, while the countries that finish last and second last will be demoted to zonal tournaments.

This year, the qualification matches were played on February 1-2 and featured 24 teams competing in 12 cities around the world. The ties were decided by five matches as before.

The Davis Cup has been held since 1900. The most successful country in the history of the tournament is the United States, lifting the trophy 32 times. The Russian national team won the prestigious competition twice in 2002 and 2006.