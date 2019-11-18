WADA executive committee to consider recommendation on RUSADA status on Dec 9

MOSCOW, November 18. /TASS/. The World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) has confirmed that its executive committee will consider the recommendation of the compliance review committee with regards to the Russian Anti-Doping Agency (RUSADA) on December 9, the WADA press service informs.
"The World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) confirms that WADA’s independent Compliance Review Committee (CRC) met yesterday, 17 November, to consider a report from the Agency’s Intelligence and Investigations Department (I&I) and independent forensic experts and, accordingly, to discuss the ongoing compliance procedure brought against the Russian Anti-Doping Agency (RUSADA)," the message by the press service informs.
"In line with the process, the CRC will now bring a formal recommendation to the WADA Executive Committee (ExCo), under the chairmanship of WADA President Sir Craig Reedie whose term of office runs until 31 December 2019. The ExCo is scheduled to meet on 9 December to discuss the recommendation," the statement noted.