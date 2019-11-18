WADA executive committee to consider recommendation on RUSADA status on Dec 9

MOSCOW, November 18. /TASS/. The World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) has confirmed that its executive committee will consider the recommendation of the compliance review committee with regards to the Russian Anti-Doping Agency (RUSADA) on December 9, the WADA press service informs.

"The World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) confirms that WADA’s independent Compliance Review Committee (CRC) met yesterday, 17 November, to consider a report from the Agency’s Intelligence and Investigations Department (I&I) and independent forensic experts and, accordingly, to discuss the ongoing compliance procedure brought against the Russian Anti-Doping Agency (RUSADA)," the message by the press service informs.