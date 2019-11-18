Russian tennis player Medvedev says 2019 season was ‘amazing’

MOSCOW, November 18. /TASS/. Russian tennis player Daniil Medvedev considers the 2019 season to be the best of his career, as he himself wrote on Instagram on Monday.
"What an amazing year it was! 2019 gave me so many ups and downs, like The American swing I would have never even dreamed of and a poor end of the season, but See you soon in 2020, will work harder [spelling and punctuation of the author is preserved — TASS]," the post reads.
What an amazing year it was 2019 gave me so many ups and downs, like The American swing I would have never even dreamt of and a poor end of the season, but See you soon 2020, will work harder // Я провёл свой лучший сезон в этом году Конечно же 2019 не был идеальным. Он подарил мне как невероятные результаты на протяжении всей американской серии турниров, так и совсем неидеальное выступление в конце года. До встречи в 2020, буду больше работать
During the season, the 23-year-old Russian won tournaments in Sofia and St. Petersburg, the Cincinnati and Shanghai Masters, and reached the final stage of the US Open. In addition, he made it to the finals in Montreal, Washington, Barcelona and Brisbane. However, with three defeats in three matches, Medvedev failed to reach the semi-finals at the ATP Finals in London.
Medvedev dropped from the fourth to the fifth position in the ATP rankings published on Monday. The Russian has won seven ATP singles titles so far.