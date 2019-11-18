Russian tennis player Medvedev says 2019 season was ‘amazing’

MOSCOW, November 18. /TASS/. Russian tennis player Daniil Medvedev considers the 2019 season to be the best of his career, as he himself wrote on Instagram on Monday.

"What an amazing year it was! 2019 gave me so many ups and downs, like The American swing I would have never even dreamed of and a poor end of the season, but See you soon in 2020, will work harder [spelling and punctuation of the author is preserved — TASS]," the post reads.