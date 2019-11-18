Russia’s UFC Champ Nurmagomedov has no plans to retire in next two years

MOSCOW, November 18. /TASS/. Russia’s UFC Reigning Lightweight Champion Khabib Nurmagomedov is not planning to end his career in the next two years, his father and coach Abdulmanap Nurmagomedov told TASS on Monday.

"We will take part in fights in the next two years," he said.

The 31-year-old Russian fighter, nicknamed ‘The Eagle,’ is due to hold his next bout in March-April and his likely rival will be US MMA fighter Tony Ferguson.

Nurmagomedov currently holds an unblemished record of 28 wins in all of his mixed martial arts fights (8 by KOs, 10 by submission and 10 by decision).