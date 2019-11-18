Russia vs. Croatia set to open Davis Cup Finals in Madrid

TASS, November 18. The first edition of the updated Davis Cup Finals begins on Monday in Madrid. Russia has been drawn into Group B with Croatia and Spain and is set to begin its campaign against the Croats.

Before the tournament the Russians suffered a blow - the Russian Tennis Federation (RTF) announced that Russian No. 1 Daniil Medvedev had pulled out of the tournament and would not compete in the squad. Karen Khachanov, Andrey Rublev and Evgeny Donskoy now make up the Russian national team.

The Russians are scheduled to face off with Croatia on November 18, while their tie against the Spaniards will take place on November 19.

"The opponents are very tough. However, the guys are already clinging against the leading players. We will be fighting," Shamil Tarpishchev, the president of the RTF told TASS.

Different team without Medvedev

Medvedev’s withdrawal came as no surprise. The athlete himself told TASS that his Davis Cup participation depends on his physical conditions after the ATP Finals. Medvedev lost all three of his round-robin matches at the prestigious year-end tournament.

Back in October, Khachanov was not confident that Medvedev would compete at the Davis Cup. "I can definitely say that I and Andrey [Rublev] will play. Daniil is also preliminary scheduled [to play]," Khachanov told TASS.

Medvedev’s decision will have a significant impact on the Russian team, renowned Russian tennis coach Vladimir Kamelzon said in an interview with TASS. "With Medvedev, the team plays one game, without him - another. Although [Andrey] Rublev is on the rise now, while [Karen] Khachanov is in letdown, but he can play. There is [Evgeny] Donskoy who can play doubles well but we now have a Rublev-Khachanov team, we won’t break from it," he said.

Russia has twice lifted the prestigious Davis Cup in 2002 and 2006. Madrid this year hosts a reformed Davis Cup which will see 18 teams determining the best over a week.

Reformed Davis Cup

Last year, the Davis Cup underwent major changes. In February 2018, footballer Gerard Pique and his Kosmos company offered to invest $3 billion to reform the competition. In August, the International Tennis Federation (ITF) adopted the changes at a General Assembly on Orlando, with 71% of 210 ITF members voting in favor (two-thirds majority was needed).

Tarpishchev was skeptical about the new Davis Cup format on a number of occasions. "Speaking about the development of tennis in regions, then the reform is a minus," he said in an interview with TASS. "The old format was more suitable for the regional development [of tennis]. There was this national idea when your team plays at home, it was a celebration for all."

"Now the finals emerged that are played in one location. Most athletes simply view this as another tournament. If you look at the sports world, those who played the Davis Cup before, the overwhelming majority came out in support of the previous format," he added.