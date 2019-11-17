Greek Stefanos Tsitsipas conquers ATP Finals

TASS, November 17. Greek tennis player Stefanos Tsitsipas has defeated Austria’s Dominic Thiem to claim the ATP Finals trophy and biggest title of his career so far. The tournament was held in London and offered $9 million in prize money.

The Greek, 21, prevailed 6-7 (6-8), 6-2, 7-6 (7-4) over the 26-year-old Austrian. Tsitsipas beat Thiem for the third time in seven matches.

Tsitsipas topped Group Andre Agassi to make the semifinals. Spain’s Rafael Nadal, Russian Daniil Medvedev and Alexander Zverev of Germany competed alongside him in the group. Tsitsipas claimed two victories to progress, defeating Medvedev in the first match and powering past Zverev in the second, while losing to Nadal in the third match. In the semifinals, the Greek outplayed Swiss Roger Federer. Thiem reached the final from Group Bjorn Borg where he also won twice, defeating Federer and Serbia’s Novak Djokovic but losing to Italy’s Matteo Berrettini. Thiem beat Zverev in the semifinals to reach the final.

Tsitsipas is currently ranked sixth in the ATP rankings, he has now won four ATP titles. His best Grand Slam performance is the 2019 Australian Open semifinals.

Thiem is ranked 5th in the ATP rankings and has won 16 titles. He has reached French Open final twice (2018, 2019).

The prestigious ATP Finals has been held continuously since 1970. Federer holds the most ATP Finals titles, emerging victorious six times. Among Russian players, only Nikolai Davydenko won the prestigious competition (2009) and reached the final in 2008, losing to Djokovic. Another Russian, Yevgeny Kafelnikov, made it to the final in 1997 but lost the trophy to American Pete Sampras.