Belgium defeats Russia 4-1 in UEFA Euro 2020 qualifiers

ST. PETERSBURG, November 16. /TASS/. The national team of Belgium defeated Russia 4-1 in the UEFA Euro 2020 qualifying match in the Russian city of St. Petersburg on Saturday.

Eden Hazard scored twice (in the 33rd and 40th minutes), while his brother Thorgan netted in the 19th minute. Romelu Lukaku added a fourth in the 72nd minute before Georgi Dzhikiya netted a consolation goal for the hosts.

Russia lost to Belgium 3-1 in a qualifier in Belgium on March 21, the first in a series of seven matches. Belgium won five of them, with another two ending in draws.

In Group I qualifiers, Scotland defeated Cyprus 2-1, while San Marino lost to Kazakhstan 1-3. Both Russia and Belgium had already booked their places at the finals.

By now, Russia has ranked second in Group I with 21 points. Belgium has taken the lead with 27 points, while Scotland is third with 7 points. They are followed by Cyprus (10 points), Kazakhstan (10 points) and San Marino (0 points).

Russia will close the qualifying campaign playing San Marino on November 19. Belgium will face Cyprus, and Scotland will clash with Kazakhstan.

The matches of the 2020 Euro Cup will be held at stadiums in 12 different cities across Europe, namely in London (England), Munich (Germany), Rome (Italy), Baku (Azerbaijan), Saint Petersburg (Russia), Bucharest (Romania), Amsterdam (The Netherlands), Dublin (Ireland), Bilbao (Spain), Budapest (Hungary), Glasgow (Scotland) and Copenhagen (Denmark).

The decision to hold the 2020 Euro Cup, which will be celebrating its 60th anniversary that year, in various European countries instead of in one or two hosting countries was made at the UEFA Executive Committee’s meeting in Lausanne, Switzerland, on December 6, 2012.

A total of 24 national football teams will be playing in the final tournament of the 2020 Euro Cup. All 55 UEFA national member teams, including 12 teams from the hosting countries, are playing qualifying matches to vie for the berth in the final 24-team lineup of the quadrennial European football championship.

Russia’s second largest city of St. Petersburg was granted the right to host three group stage matches and one of the quarterfinals of the 2020 UEFA Euro Cup. The newly-built football arena in St. Petersburg hosted the opening and final matches of the 2017 FIFA Confederations Cup and also served as one of 12 stadiums across the country hosting matches of the 2018 FIFA World Cup.

The over 62,300-seat capacity stadium was laid down in the western part of Krestovsky Island in St. Petersburg in 2007 and commissioned in early 2017. It serves as a home stadium for Zenit St. Petersburg football club.