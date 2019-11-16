Russian figure skater Trusova wins ISU Grand Prix Moscow stage to qualify for final

MOSCOW, November 16. /TASS/. Russian figure skater Alexandra Trusova has won the fifth stage of the ISU Grand Prix series held in Moscow.

The 15-year-old finished with 234.47 points (74.21 for the short program and 160.26 for free skating). Olympic silver medalist Evgenia Medvedeva was second (with 225.76; 76.93+148.83) and Maria Bell of the United States was third (with 205.67; 67.11+138.56).

The result at the Moscow event has qualified Trusova for the Grand Prix final in Italy’s Turin on December 5 through 8. Trusova is the first female figure skater to have landed quadruple lutz and quadruple toe loop jumps. She is second after Miki Ando of Japan to have landed a quad Salchow in competition.

Earlier in the day, Russian ice dancers Victoria Sinitsina and Nikita Katsalapov were in first after the rhythm dance. Russians swept the top positions in men’s singles after Alexander Samarin was at the head, followed by Dmitry Aliev, 20, and their 19-year-old fellow Russian, Makar Ignatov to finish third.