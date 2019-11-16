Russia-2020 organizing committee has just minor technical questions from UEFA to answer

ST. PETERSBURG, November 16. /TASS/. The Union of European Football Associations (UEFA) has only small technical questions for the committee organizing UEFA Euro-2020 matches in St. Petersburg, Alexei Sorokin, the head of the Local Organizing Committee (LOC) Russia-2020, said at a news conference on Saturday.

"The approaches to organizing the World Cups and Euro tournaments are different, as a set of UEFA matches and tournaments is wider and more dimensional than that of FIFA’s [the Federation Internationale de Football Association]. Approaches and details of the tournament differ, and we for the first time will have e-tickets. Fans are likely to be arriving for one match rather than staying for long, as it was at the [FIFA] World Cup. The relations with UEFA are constructive, there are just minor technical questions [to answer]," Sorokin said.

According to the chair of the Local Organizing Committee Russia-2020, an UEFA delegation is scheduled to pay its fifth inspection visit to St. Petersburg in February.

The matches of the 2020 Euro Cup will be held at stadiums in 12 different cities across Europe, namely in London (England), Munich (Germany), Rome (Italy), Baku (Azerbaijan), Saint Petersburg (Russia), Bucharest (Romania), Amsterdam (The Netherlands), Dublin (Ireland), Bilbao (Spain), Budapest (Hungary), Glasgow (Scotland) and Copenhagen (Denmark).

St. Petersburg was granted the right to host three group stage matches and one of the quarterfinals of the 2020 UEFA Euro Cup. The newly-built football arena in St. Petersburg hosted the opening and final matches of the 2017 FIFA Confederations Cup and also served as one of 12 stadiums across the country hosting matches of the 2018 FIFA World Cup.

A total number of 24 national football teams will be playing in the final tournament of the 2020 Euro Cup. All 55 UEFA national member teams, including 12 teams from the hosting countries, have to play qualifying matches to vie for the berth in the final 24-team lineup of the quadrennial European football championship.