About 1.5 mln tickets for UEFA Euro 2020 matches sold to fans

MOSCOW, November 16. /TASS/. About 1.5 million tickets for UEFA Euro 2020 matches have been distributed among the fans, Alexei Sorokin, the head of the Local Organizing Committee (LOC) Russia-2020, told reporters on Saturday.

"Of the three million available tickets, about 1.5 million have been distributed among the fans. The bulk of the tickets has been sold, the second window will be less numerous. There have already been thousands of requests with the help of Fan IDs," Sorokin said.

Three million tickets are to be sold for UEFA Euro 2020 matches. Fans have submitted stunning 19.3 million ticket requests, smashing the record of 11 million set ahead of UEFA Euro 2016.

The matches of the 2020 Euro Cup will be held at stadiums in 12 different cities across Europe, namely in London (England), Munich (Germany), Rome (Italy), Baku (Azerbaijan), Saint Petersburg (Russia), Bucharest (Romania), Amsterdam (The Netherlands), Dublin (Ireland), Bilbao (Spain), Budapest (Hungary), Glasgow (Scotland) and Copenhagen (Denmark).

St. Petersburg was granted the right to host three group stage matches and one of the quarterfinals of the 2020 UEFA Euro Cup. The newly-built football arena in St. Petersburg hosted the opening and final matches of the 2017 FIFA Confederations Cup and also served as one of 12 stadiums across the country hosting matches of the 2018 FIFA World Cup.

A total number of 24 national football teams will be playing in the final tournament of the 2020 Euro Cup. All 55 UEFA national member teams, including 12 teams from the hosting countries, have to play qualifying matches to vie for the berth in the final 24-team lineup of the quadrennial European football championship.