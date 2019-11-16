Russia takes entire podium in men’s singles at ISU Grand Prix of Figure Skating in Moscow

MOSCOW, November 16. /TASS/. Russian figure skater Alexander Samarin has finished first at the penultimate stage of the ISU Grand Prix of Figure Skating held at Megasport ice arena in Moscow.

The 21-year-old has earned a total of 264.45 points (92.81 in the short program and 171.64 in the free skate). Russia’s Dmitry Aliev, 20, secured second place (with 259.88; 90.64+169.24) ahead of his 19-year-old fellow Russian, Makar Ignatov (252.87; 87.54+165.33 respectively).

Russia stands 1-2-3 in men’s singles at the Moscow stage of the ISU Grand Prix for the first time since 1998, when Alexei Urmanov grabbed gold, Evgeni Plushenko won silver and Alexander Abt earned bronze.