MOSCOW, November 15. /TASS/. Crimean rugby clubs may take part in international competitions, Chairman of the High Council of the Russian Rugby Federation Igor Artemyev said at the federation’s conference.

"Rugby Europe said that sports is outside politics. Crimean teams may participate in all competitive events. Rugby might become the number one sport for Crimea, given that it is a southern region. Crimea may become a base for our national teams, just like the Krasnodar Region," Artemyev said.