Rugby Europe pledges to support Russia as host for 2027 Rugby World Cup

MOSCOW, November 15. /TASS/. Rugby Europe will support the organization of the 2027 Rugby World Cup in Russia, said Chairman of the High Council of the Russian Rugby Federation Igor Artemyev during a conference of the organization.
Previously, it emerged that the Russian Rugby Federation plans to file an application for hosting the 2027 Rugby World cup.
"When we talked with Rugby Europe President Mr. [Octavian] Morariu, he promised support. And it is serious," Artemyev said.
The federation head added that the competitions might be held at the facilities of the 2018 FIFA World Cup.
Rugby Europe is an organization that manages rugby in Europe and some western Asian regions.