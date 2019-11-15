Russian, WADA experts talk changes in Moscow lab database

MOSCOW, November 15. /TASS/. Russian experts have had a meeting with representatives of the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) on November 14 to discuss the alterations discovered in the database of the Moscow laboratory, a source close to the meeting told TASS.

Earlier, the Russian side provided answers to each of the 31 question WADA has in light of the changes detected. The meeting was supposed to give experts an opportunity to again share opinions on the issue.

Based on the meeting’s outcomes, the experts will prepare a report for the WADA Compliance Review Committee. The document should lay groundwork for future recommendations to the WADA Executive Committee regarding any potential sanctions imposed against the Russian Anti-Doping Agency (RUSADA).