Russian, WADA experts talk changes in Moscow lab database

MOSCOW, November 15. /TASS/. Russian experts have had a meeting with representatives of the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) on November 14 to discuss the alterations discovered in the database of the Moscow laboratory, a source close to the meeting told TASS.
Earlier, the Russian side provided answers to each of the 31 question WADA has in light of the changes detected. The meeting was supposed to give experts an opportunity to again share opinions on the issue.
Based on the meeting’s outcomes, the experts will prepare a report for the WADA Compliance Review Committee. The document should lay groundwork for future recommendations to the WADA Executive Committee regarding any potential sanctions imposed against the Russian Anti-Doping Agency (RUSADA).
The Compliance Review Committee is set to meet on November 17. Should the recommendations be drafted at the meeting, the Executive Committee will deliver its verdict on RUSADA’s compliance status at an urgent meeting on December 9.
On September 23, the WADA Executive Committee launched a probe into RUSADA’s compliance with the international code. The probe came after inconsistencies emerged in the database of Russian athletes’ doping samples taken in 2012-2015. The database was sealed off in the Moscow lab as part of a federal investigation. The database was later retrieved by WADA with the Russian Sports Ministry’s help. Preservation of its integrity was a condition for RUSADA’s reinstatement last September.
Should the anti-doping agency have sanctions introduced against it, Russian athletes could be banned from competing at international competitions, including the Olympics.
Former WADA President Craig Reedie believes that RUSADA’s new management was not involved in the changes, however, WADA can only impose sanctions on the national anti-doping agency and athletes.