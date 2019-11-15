Moscow Lab data changes also cast shadow over active Russian athletes — WADA

TASS, November 15. Alterations in the database of the Moscow Lab are casting shadow not just over retired Russian athletes, but also over the active ones, the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) Compliance Review Committee Chair Jonathan Taylor said.

On September 23, the WADA Executive Committee opened a probe of the Russian Anti-Doping Agency (RUSADA) compliance with the international code. The probe was launched after inconsistencies emerged in the database of Russian athletes’ doping samples taken in 2012-2015. The database was sealed off in the Moscow Lab as part of a federal investigation. The database was later retrieved by WADA with the Russian Sports Ministry’s participation. Preservation of its integrity was a condition for RUSADA’s reinstatement last September.