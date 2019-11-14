Adidas confident that it will reach compromise on Russian football team’s new uniform

MOSCOW, November 14. /TASS/. /TASS/. World-renowned German sportswear producer Adidas hopes to reach a general solution on a new uniform for Russia’s team with the Russian Football Union, the German broadcaster Deutsche Welle reported.

On November 7, Moscow hosted a presentation of the Russian football team’s sports uniform for the 2020 UEFA European Football Championship. The new uniform is red with a white collar, with the sleeves donned in stripes of the Russian flag’s colors. Later, the newspaper Sport Express reported that the team’s football players, the coaching staff and the RFF’s administration were dissatisfied with the design and quality of the uniform. According to the newspaper, the main grievance is that the stripes of the Russian flag on the sleeves of the shirts are in the reverse order and resemble the Serbian flag, and not the Russian tricolor.

The Adidas press service reported that they are working on a design for a new uniform and are in close contact with partner football unions and that they are proud that they have been the RFF’s partner for 12 years. The company stressed it is confident that it would find a mutual solution.

According to Deutsche Welle, representatives for the sportswear manufacturer refrained from answering the question on who is responsible for the mistake in the design.

TASS learned earlier that Russia’s team would carry out the upcoming matches of the UEFA Euro 2020 qualifying tournament against Belgium (November 16) and San Marino (November 19) in the old uniform. Footballer Aleksei Miranchuk stated on Wednesday that he is satisfied with the quality of the team’s new outfit.

After its victory over Cyprus on October 13, Russia secured its participation in the final part of the UEFA Euro two rounds ahead of the end of the qualifying tournament. After eight games, Russia is ranked second in Group I with 21 points. Belgium with 24 points is leading in the tournament’s chart, followed by Cyprus (10 points), Scotland (9 points), Kazakhstan (7 points) and San Marino (0 points).