Italy’s Berrettini scores first win at ATP Finals

TASS, November 14. Italian Matteo Berrettini has defeated in-form Austrian Dominic Thiem in their third match at this year’s ATP Finals in London. The tournament offers a prize money pot of $9 million.

The Italian, 23 and seed No. 8, powered through the Austrian, 26 and seed No. 5, 7-6 (7-3), 6-3. The athletes squared off for the fourth time, the head-to-head is equal now with two victories each. Earlier this week, Thiem won his first two matches of the tournament, securing a place in the semifinals as the group leader. In turn, Berrettini won a dead rubber as he lost chances to progress to the semifinal stage before the match against the Austrian.

Both athletes are competing in Group Bjorn Borg along with Serbia’s Novak Djokovic and Swiss Roger Federer. Djokovic and Federer will step on the court later on Thursday to determine who makes it out of the group. The other group, Group Andre Agassi, features Spaniard Rafael Nadal, Russian Daniil Medvedev, Greek Stefanos Tsitsipas and Germany’s Alexander Zverev.

Berrettini is ranked at No. 8 in the world and has three ATP titles to his name, having won two this season. The Italian’s best Grand Slam performance to date is the semifinals at this year’s US Open.

Thiem is ranked 5th in the ATP rankings and has won 16 titles. He has reached French Open final twice (2018, 2019).

The prestigious ATP Finals has been held continuously since 1970. Federer holds the most ATP Finals titles, emerging victorious six times. Among Russian players, only Nikolai Davydenko won the prestigious competition (2009) and reached the final in 2008, losing to Djokovic. Another Russian, Yevgeny Kafelnikov, made it to the final in 1997 but lost the trophy to American Pete Sampras.

The last ATP Finals edition in London was inaugurated on Sunday and will run through the week.