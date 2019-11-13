Nurmagomedov’s next fight can be against Ferguson in Russia in spring 2020

MOSCOW, November 13. /TASS/. Russian reigning Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov is in talks to fight American Tony Ferguson in Russia in spring 2020, Rizvan Magomedov, the Russian’s manager, told TASS.

Russia’s UFC Champ Nurmagomedov says most likely to face next US fighter Tony Ferguson

"We are engaged in negotiations to organize a Russian tournament in Russia [in spring 2020]. Let’s see what [the UFC] chooses. Currently, Ferguson is considered to be the opponent," Magomedov said.

Nurmagomedov’s last fight was in Abu Dhabi on September 7 when he defeated American Dustin Poirier. The Russian has never been defeated and enjoys a winning streak of 28 victories in a row.

Ferguson has 25 victories in his career and three defeats and is currently on a 12-fight winning streak.