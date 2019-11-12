Russia’s Nizhny Novgorod ready to host 2024 European Aquatics Championships

MOSCOW, November 12. /TASS/. Russia’s Nizhny Novgorod Region is ready to host the 2024 European Aquatics Championships, the region’s governor Gleb Nikitin told TASS on Tuesday. He added that this matter was discussed with Russian Minister of Sport Pavel Kolobkov and President of the International Swimming Federation (FINA) Julio Maglione.

"The Nizhny Novgorod Region is ready to host the 2024 European Aquatics Championships. We have discussed this matter on October 11 during the forum Russia — Sports Power with Russian Minister of Sport Pavel Kolobkov and President of the International Swimming Federation Julio Maglione," he said.

The governor added that the region enjoys multiple opportunities to build the proper infrastructure for the tournament. "We have already selected an area in Nizhny Novgorod to construct a palace of water sports, we are currently working on the development of this project," the governor explained. He also noted that aquatic sports make one of the main activities in the region, with over 41,000 people involved in swimming alone.

On Tuesday, European Swimming League (LEN) Bureau Member Alexei Vlasenko told TASS that either Russia’s Kazan or Nizhny Novgorod would host the 2024 European Aquatics Championships. "As for the 2024 tournament, Russia will host it, 100% Kazan is a priority option, however, should the city fail to confirm the intention to host the championships, it will be held in Nizhny Novgorod," Vlasenko informed earlier.