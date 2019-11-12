Federer clinches first victory at ATP Finals

Federer, 38, prevailed over ATP Finals debutant Berrettini 7-6 (7-2), 6-3. The Swiss is seed No. 3 of the tournament, while the Italian is seed No. 8.

TASS, November 12. Swiss Roger Federer has beaten Italy’s Matteo Berrettini in his second match at this year’s ATP Finals in London. The tournament offers a prize money pot of $9 million.

Federer has claimed his first victory at the 2019 ATP Finals, while Berrettini lost his second straight match in straight sets, narrowing his chances of making it to the semifinals. Both players compete in Group Bjorn Borg along with Serbia’s Novak Djokovic (seed No. 1) and Austrian Dominic Thiem (seed No. 5). Djokovic and Thiem will square off later today, while the last round-robin matches in this group will be played on November 14.

The other group, Group Andre Agassi, features Spaniard Rafael Nadal, Russian Daniil Medvedev, Greek Stefanos Tsitsipas and Germany’s Alexander Zverev.

Federer is world No. 3 in the ATP rankings, he has won 103 ATP titles in his career and four this season. Federer is a 20-time Grand Slam champion — a record in the tournament's history. He has triumphed in the Australian Open six times, in the French Open — once, Wimbledon — eight times and the US Open — five times. The Swiss is also an Olympic gold medalist for the doubles tournament at the 2008 Olympics in Beijing.

Berrettini is ranked at No. 8 in the world and has three ATP titles to his name, having clinched two this season. The Italian’s best Grand Slam performance to date is the semifinals at this year’s US Open.

The prestigious ATP Finals has been held continuously since 1970. Federer holds the most ATP Finals titles, emerging victorious six times. Among Russian players, only Nikolai Davydenko won the prestigious competition (2009). He also reached the final back in 2008, losing to Djokovic. Another Russian, Yevgeny Kafelnikov, made it to the final in 1997 but yielded the trophy to American Pete Sampras.

The latest ATP Finals edition in London kicked off on Sunday and will run through the week.