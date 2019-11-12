Russian racer Kvyat 'really happy' to sign with Toro Rosso for 2020 season

On Tuesday, Toro Rosso revealed that Kvyat and Frenchman Pierre Gasly will continue to compete in their line-up in 2020.

"It's great to be confirmed with the team for 2020. I'm really happy because I feel very comfortable with everyone here, I know the team and they know me very well, so it’s easy to understand everyone’s needs," Kvyat, 25, wrote. "We've achieved great things together, like our podium this year in Germany, so I hope to deliver a very strong season again for this team next year. I'm grateful for the opportunity to continue in Formula One and I will give it my all to show the best possible performances next year."

Kvyat is ranked at No. 13 in the current season Formula One standings with 34 points, the racer finished third at the German Grand Prix, his third career podium and second podium for the team. Kvyat remains the only racer not from the Mercedes, Ferrari or Red Bull teams to get a podium place this season. The Russian’s best showing to date is second place at the 2015 Hungarian Grand Prix as part of the Red Bull team, he also came third at the 2016 Chinese Grand Prix also as part of Red Bull.