Russia to host 2024 European Aquatics Championships

MOSCOW, November 12. /TASS/. Russia’s Kazan or Nizhny Novgorod are set to host the 2024 European Aquatics Championships, European Swimming League (Ligue Europeenne de Natation, LEN) Bureau Member Alexei Vlasenko told TASS.

The European Aquatics Championships are held biannually, Russia has never hosted the competition.

"The latest LEN Bureau [meeting] decided that the 2020 European Championships will be held in Budapest, while Rome will host the 2022 edition. As for the 2024 tournament, Russia will host it, 100% Kazan is a priority option, however, should the city fail to confirm the intention to host the championships, it will be held in Nizhny Novgorod," he said.

In 2018, the competition took place in British Glasgow and Edinburgh as part of the first multi-sport summer European Championships. The tournament will be held next in Munich in 2022, however, the aquatics competition will take place separately.

Kazan welcomed the 2015 World Aquatics Championships, while the decision to award the same competition to Kazan in 2025 was taken in July.