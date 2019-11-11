Daniil Medvedev stumbles at ATP Finals opener

Tsitsipas, 21, claimed the long-awaited and hard-fought victory 7-6 (7-5), 6-4, snapping his losing streak against the 23-year-old Russian (seed No. 4). The Greek (No. 6) previously lost on all five occasions the two faced off. Las time they squared off was at the Shanghai Masters when Medvedev outplayed Tsitsipas in the semifinals and went on to win the title.

TASS, November 11. Russian tennis player Daniil Medvedev has lost his opening match at the prestigious ATP Finals to Greek Stefanos Tsitsipas for the first time in six encounters. The tournament is held in London and offers $9 million in prize money.

Both tennis players are competing in Group Andre Agassi where Spaniard Rafael Nadal and Germany’s Alexander Zverev are drawn as well, who will compete later tonight. Group Bjorn Borg includes Serbian Novak Djokovic, Swiss Roger Federer, Austria’s Dominic Thiem and Italy’s Matteo Berrettini. Medvedev’s next opponent will be determined later today, he will square off with whoever loses the evening match.

Medvedev is currently ranked fourth in the Association of Tennis Professionals (ATP) rankings and has won seven titles in his career. Medvedev has had a breakthrough season, winning four titles, including two Masters titles in Cincinnati and Shanghai as well as trophies in St. Petersburg and Sofia. Moreover, he reached his maiden Grand Slam final at the US Open losing a dramatic five-set thriller to Spaniard Rafael Nadal as well as contested another Masters final in Montreal and finals in Washington, Barcelona and Brisbane. Medvedev has reached nine finals this season, the world record this season. To top off his breakthrough season, the Russian also qualified for his first ever ATP Finals.

Tsitsipas is ranked sixth in the world and has won three ATP titles. The Greek’s best Grand Slam performance today is the 2019 Australian Open semifinals.

The ATP Finals has been held since 1970, the 2019 edition offers $9 million in prize money. Federer has the most ATP Finals titles, emerging victorious six times. Among Russian players, only Nikolai Davydenko won the prestigious competition (2009) and reached the final in 2008, losing to Djokovic. Another Russian, Yevgeny Kafelnikov, made it to the final in 1997 but lost the trophy to American Pete Sampras.

The last ATP Finals edition in London was inaugurated on Sunday and will run through the week.