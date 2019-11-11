Full house expected at Russia-Belgium Euro 2020 qualifier match in St. Petersburg

MOSCOW, November 11. /TASS/. The upcoming Euro 2020 qualifying match between Russia and Belgium in St. Petersburg has been completely sold out, the press service for the Russian Football Union (RFU) told TASS.

The match is scheduled for November 16 and will be played at St. Petersburg’s Krestovsky Stadium, known as Gazprom Arena, with the capacity of 68,000 people. "All tickets have been sold out," the press service underlined.

The Russian national football team has secured their tickets to the UEFA Euro 2020 be defeating Cyprus 5-0 in their last match. The Russians were drawn into group I and racked up 21 points in eight matches, trailing Belgians by three points.