Medvedev enters ATP Finals holding on to his No. 4 ranking position

TASS, November 11. Russian tennis player Daniil Medvedev has held on to his career-best position of No. 4 in the Association of Tennis Professionals (ATP) rankings as he prepares for his first match at the prestigious ATP Finals due in London, the ATP updated its list of best players in the world on Monday.

The ATP Finals tournament began on Sunday in London’s O2 Arena. Medvedev was drawn into Group Andre Agassi along with Spaniard Rafael Nadal (world No. 1), Greek Stefanos Tsitsipas (No. 6) and defending champion, Germany’s Alexander Zverev (No. 7). The Russian is set to begin his campaign against Tsitsipas on Monday at 14:00 local time.

The top-30 of the rankings did not change. Another Russian Evgeny Donskoy fell six spots to land at No. 114.

ATP rankings as of November 11:

1 (1). Rafael Nadal (Spain) - 9,585 points;

2 (2). Novak Djokovic (Serbia) - 8,945;

3 (3). Roger Federer (Switzerland) - 6,190;

4 (4). Daniil Medvedev (Russia) - 5,705;

5 (5). Dominic Thiem (Austria) - 5,025;

6 (6). Stefanos Tsitsipas (Greece) - 4,000;

7 (7). Alexander Zverev (Germany) - 2,945;

8 (8). Matteo Berrettini (Italy) - 2,670;

9 (9). Roberto Bautista Agut (Spain) - 2,540;

10 (10). Gael Monfils (France) - 2,530...

17 (17) Karen Khachanov (Russia) - 1,840…

23 (23). Andrey Rublev (Russia) - 1,584…

114 (108). Evgeny Donskoy (Russia) - 497.