Hainan's Haikou to host bout for WBC, WBO championship

HAIKOU, November 10. /TASS/. Boxing match for World Welterweight Championship titles by WBC (World Boxing Council) and WBO (World Boxing Organization) between former champion Victor Postol and current champion's belt holder Jose Carlos Ramirez will be held in February in Haikou (Hainan, South China), www.chinanews.net reported.

The fight will take place at Mission Hills Haikou, where there are a hotel complex and a golf club. According to preliminary reports, the bout is scheduled for February 2.

"Holding professional boxing competitions can raise Haikou's tourist popularity," Tenniel Chu, the vice chairman of Mission Hills Group, was quoted as saying. "The super contest will add great value to the holidays on the occasion of the Chinese New Year [January 25 — TASS] celebrations and will attract even more tourists to the island," he stressed.

Earlier it was reported that the bout between Ukrainian Victor Postol and American Jose Carlos Ramirez will be held on November 30 in Los Angeles. However, the fight was postponed due to a hand injury and Ramirez’s operation.