Russian MP slams US refusal to issue visas for Spartak footballers as politicized move

FC Spartak Moscow was scheduled to take part in a tournament on January 15-18 with Brazil’s football clubs Sport Club Corinthians Paulista and Sociedade Esportiva Palmeiras as well as Colombia’s Atletico Nacional

MOSCOW, November 11. /TASS/. Washington has made a politicized decision not to issue visas for Spartak Moscow FC planning to take part in a tournament in January, a member of the Russian State Duma (lower house of parliament) Committee on Physical Culture, Sports, Tourism and Youth Affairs, Dmitry Svishchev, told TASS on Monday.

Owner of FC Spartak Moscow Leonid Fedun told TASS on Saturday that the club would have to skip Florida Cup friendly match in Orlando in January due to problems with obtaining US visas that the players were facing. "Obviously, the US has made a politicized decision against Russian footballers. This is not the first time the US authorities are behaving so. Russian athletes are stripped of a chance to perform at tournaments held on US soil on the eve or even right at the beginning of sports competitions. This is not their fault as all the documents required for issuing visas have been provided," Svishchev said.