Czech ice hockey team beats Russia to grab Karjala Cup

HELSINKI, November 10. /TASS/. Russia’s national ice hockey team has been defeated by the Czech team 0:3 in third match of the 2019 Karjala Cup, the first stage of the Euro Hockey Tour.

The match was played at the Helsinki-based Hartwall Arena on Sunday.

The Czech team scored eight points in three matches and now tops the tournament standings. Russia is third, with two points after three games.

Later in the day, Finland (second place, four point) will face Sweden (fourth place, one point).

Euro Hockey Tour has been held in its current format annually since 1996. Each of its permanent, Russia, Finland, the Czech Republic, and Sweden, organize one stage. Russia won last season’s Euro Hockey Tour. Overall, it won nine such tournaments. Finland can also boast nine wins. Sweden won the event three times and the Czech Republic - two times.

The Karjala Cup has also been held annually since 1996. Finland won 12 times, Russia - eight time, Sweden - four times, and the Czech Republic - two times.