TASS, November 10. The Russian short track team won silver in the 2,000 m relay at the second stage of the ISU World Cup 2019 in Montreal.

Denis Ayrapetyan, Ekaterina Efremenkova, Pavel Sitnikov and Evgeniya Zakharova showed the result of 2:40.389 minutes. The Chinese team was first with 2:40.246. The South Korean team grabbed bronze with 2:40.564.