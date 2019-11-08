Over 170 possible violations of anti-doping rules exposed by RUSADA in 2019

MOSCOW, November 8. /TASS/. Russia’s Anti-Doping Agency (RUSADA) exposed 173 cases of possible violations of anti-doping rules in a period from January to October 2019, RUSADA Deputy Director General Margarita Pakhnotskaya told TASS on Friday.

According to Pakhnotskaya, eight such cases were exposed in October, four - September, ten - in August, and 49 - in July.

RUSADA’s official statistics indicate that the number of possible violations of anti-doping rules by athletes exposed in the ten months of 2019 was bigger than throughout 2018 (173 against 146). In 2017, when RUSADA did not enjoy the compliance status, it exposed 59 cases of possible violations.