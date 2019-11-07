CSKA Moscow FC fans nabbed for clashing with Budapest police ahead of football match

VIENNA, November 7./TASS/. Clashes of Russian fans with local residents and police occurred in Budapest late on Thursday ahead of a Europa League football match between CSKA Moscow FC and Hungary’s Ferencvaros FC. Some Russian fans have been detained, efforts are taken to release them, Public Relations Officer for the Russian Embassy in Budapest Tigran Garibyan told TASS.

"Clashes of Russian fans with local residents, including law enforcement officers, took place in Budapest on November 7, ahead of a CSKA-Ferencvaros match," Garibyan said, adding that police have detained several Russian nationals and informed the Russian Embassy about the incident.

According to him, diplomats from the embassy’s consular department are taking efforts toward an early release of the detained Russian nationals, working closely with the competent authorities of Hungary.