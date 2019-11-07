Russian long jumper Petrov slapped with 4-year suspension over doping abuse

MOSCOW, November 7. /TASS/. Russian long jumper Alexander Petrov has been suspended for a period of four years for violations of anti-doping regulations, the press office of the All-Russia Athletics Federation (RusAF) reported on Thursday.

The 33-year-old athlete’s in-competition doping sample, which was collected during the Brothers Znamensky Memorial track and field tournament, tested positive for a banned performance enhancing drug, Oxandrolone.

The athlete has been slapped with a four-year ban starting from July 25, 2019 and all his athletic results since July 6, 2019 have been annulled.

Petrov is a bronze medal winner of the 2015 Russian Championships and holder of two bronze medals of the national team competitions (2015, 2017).