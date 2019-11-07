Seven more countries join International Sambo Federation as new members

MOSCOW, November 7. /TASS/. The international Sambo Federation (FIAS) has registered seven new national sambo federations as its members bringing the total number to 94 member states, the press service of FIAS announced to TASS on Thursday.

"The number of FIAS members has increased to 94 national federations," the press service stated. "The new member federations are from Angola, Bangladesh, Bahrain, Hong Kong, Cote d’Ivoire, Macao and Mali. The status of membership candidates has been granted to federations from Egypt and Australia."

The new members were welcomed to the international federation at the FIAS Congress in the South Korean city of Cheongju, which is hosting the 2019 World Sambo Championship on November 8-10.

Sambo wrestling originated in Russia in the 1920s, when soldiers of the then-Soviet Army developed their own hand-to-hand combat technique. The word Sambo is a Russian acronym, which stands for "self-defense without weapons.".