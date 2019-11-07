Russian athletes’ preparations for Olympics is most important issue, says sports minister

"The most important about the Olympics at the moment are the preparations for the tournament, while other issues may be settled in different formats," Kolobkov told journalists.

MOSCOW, November 7. /TASS/. The most important issue at the moment regarding the 2020 Summer Olympics in Japan is the preparation of Russian athletes for this major sports event, Russian Sports Minister Pavel Kolobkov said on Thursday.

"More than 100 athletes have already qualified for the Games," he continued. "I believe that there will be about 400 athletes eventually."

"We should expect good results from the Olympics as our athletes have been training in the course of four years demonstrating good performance," Kolobkov added.

A new standard of the World Anti-Doping Agency on the compliance status states that athletes coming from countries, whose national anti-doping agencies are non-compliant with the WADA Code, may be barred from all international tournaments, including the Olympic Games.

WADA announced on September 23 that it had initiated a probe into the compliance status of the Russian Anti-Doping Agency (RUSADA) with the Code of the world’s governing anti-doping body based on the inconsistencies reportedly discovered in the data from the Moscow Anti-Doping Laboratory.

Chair of the WADA Compliance Review Committee Jonathan Taylor told TASS last month that a decision on the expediency of imposing sanctions on the Russian Anti-Doping Agency (RUSADA) may be made at an extraordinary session of the WADA Executive Committee, which will take place after November 7 already under the organization’s new president.