Russian sports chief denies manipulations with Moscow Anti-Doping Lab’s database

MOSCOW, November 7. /TASS/. No alterations have been made in the database of the Moscow Anti-Doping Laboratory before its data was handed over to the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA), Russian Sports Minister Pavel Kolobkov said on Thursday.

WADA announced on September 23 that it had initiated a probe into the compliance status of the Russian Anti-Doping Agency with the Code of the world’s governing anti-doping body based on the inconsistencies reportedly discovered in the data from the Moscow Anti-Doping Laboratory.

"Experts say that there were no deletions and it is about technical issues regarding the system," Kolobkov told journalists. "All these issues will be clarified at the next meeting between experts from Russia and WADA."

"There were no manipulations, as [Yury] Ganus [the president of the Russian Anti-Doping Agency] calls them. This is our position," the sports minister added.