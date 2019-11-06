Lokomotiv Moscow loses to Juventus at home in UEFA Champions League

MOSCOW, November 6. /TASS/. Russia’s Lokomotiv Moscow lost 1:2 to Italy’s Juventus at home on Matchday 4 of the UEFA Champions League group stage.

The game in Moscow was attended by 26,821 people.

Aleksei Miranchuk scored for Lokomotiv on the 12th minute. Aaron Ramsey (4’) and Douglas Costa (90+3’) scored for Juventus.

During their previous encounter in Turin, Lokomotiv also lost 1:2 to Juventus. After Matchday 4 out of 6, the Russian football club is ranked third in the tournament’s Group D with three points. Juventus leads with 10 points, Atletico Madrid is the runner-up with 7 points. The fourth club in the group, Bayer Leverkusen, has so far failed to get any tournament points.

In the next round, Lokomotiv will face Bayer at home, while Juventus will take on Atletico. Both games are scheduled for November 26.