Russia ready to share anti-doping fight experience with other countries

MOSCOW, November 6. /TASS/. Russia is ready to share its experience with other countries in the fight against violations of anti-doping regulations in sports, Russian Sports Minister Pavel Kolobkov said on Wednesday.

Speaking at the 5th World Conference on Doping in Sport, which is hosted by Poland’s Katowice this week, Kolobkov said Russia had provided answers in full to all additional questions from the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) regarding the recently reported inconsistencies in the data retrieved from the Moscow Anti-Doping Laboratory.

"We have discussed today issues concerning the Code of WADA," Kolobkov said. "We [Russia] have recently done enormous work to improve the legislation in the sphere of the fight against doping in sports, have organized educational seminars for athletes and their parents, coaches and specialists."

"In many ways our experience may serve as an example for other countries and we are ready to share this experience," the Russian sports minister continued.

"Another important moment is about the right of WADA to be in possession of [doping] samples and data, and we have fulfilled our obligations in full," Kolobkov said. "The Russian side handed over all requested information."

"We have also answered all questions, including the follow-up questions, and continue cooperating with WADA in a work mode," the Russian sports minister added.

WADA announced on September 23 that it had initiated a probe into the compliance status of the Russian Anti-Doping Agency with the Code of the world’s governing anti-doping body based on the inconsistencies reportedly discovered in the data from the Moscow Anti-Doping Laboratory.

The WADA Executive Committee reinstated the compliance status of the Russian Anti-Doping Agency (RUSADA) on September 20, 2018 on condition that WADA experts would be granted access before December 31, 2018 to doping samples at the Moscow Anti-Doping Lab, which was sealed off in connection with a federal investigation.