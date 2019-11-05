FC Zenit loses 0:2 to FC Leipzig in UEFA Champions League group stage match

ST. PETERSBURG, November 5. /TASS/. Russia's FC Zenit has lost 0:2 to Germany's FC Leipzig in the group stage match of the UEFA Champions League. The match took place at the Gazprom Arena stadium in St. Petersburg in front of 50,452 spectators.

FC Leipzig's Diego Demme scored one goal during the 45th minute, and Marcel Sabitzer scored the second goal during the 63rd minute.

This was the fourth match between FC Zenit and FC Leipzig.

FC Zenit is currently in the second place in Group G with four points after four games. FC Leipzig is in the first place with nine points.

FC Zenit will next play against FC Lyon on November 27.