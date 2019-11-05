Experts from Russia, WADA to discuss Moscow Lab data inconsistencies on November 17

MOSCOW, November 5. /TASS/. A meeting with experts from the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) regarding reported inconsistencies in the data from the Moscow Anti-Doping Laboratory will take place on November 17, a senior Russian anti-doping official told TASS on Tuesday. WADA announced on September 23 that it had initiated a probe into the compliance status of the Russian Anti-Doping Agency with the Code of the world’s governing anti-doping body based on the inconsistencies reportedly discovered in the data from the Moscow Anti-Doping Laboratory.

Read also WADA’s decision on RUSADA status can be delivered on December 9

"A meeting of experts from Russia and WADA will be held on November 17," RUSADA (the Russian Anti-Doping Agency) Deputy Director General Margarita Pakhnotskaya stated. German ARD journalist Hajo Seppelt stated earlier in the day in his Tweeter account that "Extraordinary WADA ExCo meeting to discuss final consequences for Russia" was to be possibly organized on December 9 in Paris or London. Chair of the WADA Compliance Review Committee Jonathan Taylor told TASS late last month that a decision on the expediency of imposing sanctions on the Russian Anti-Doping Agency (RUSADA) may be made at an extraordinary session of the WADA Executive Committee, which will take place after November 7 under the organization’s new president.

ARD Doping Editorial Team: Meeting of WADA Compliance Review Commitee about alleged Moscow lab data manipulation and @rusada compliance scheduled for mid Nov (17th). Extraordinary @wada_ama Exco meeting to discuss final consequences for RUS possibly on Dec 9th in Paris or London — Hajo Seppelt (@hajoseppelt) November 5, 2019