IOC chief Bach pledges to allocate $10 mln for 10-year storage of pre-Games doping samples

KATOWICE /Poland/, November 5. /TASS/. The International Olympic Committee (IOC) will allocate $10 million for a 10-year period storage of doping samples collected from athletes before the Olympic Games, IOC President Thomas Bach said on Tuesday.

"Six years ago, I announced a 10 million US dollar commitment by the IOC for the better protection of the clean athletes. We have delivered on this," IOC President Bach said speaking at the 5th World Conference on Doping in Sport, hosted by Poland’s Katowice on Tuesday.

"Today, on behalf of the IOC, I make another pledge of up to 10 million US dollars for the following action plan: The IOC is initiating a global long-term storage and re-analysis program, also for samples collected during the pre-Games testing period," Bach stated.

"This means that also these samples should be stored for up to ten years, as the IOC already does for the samples taken during the Olympic Games," he continued. "We encourage the IFs [International Sports Federations] and NADOs [National Anti-Doping Organizations] to take the necessary measures regarding these pre-Games samples because they are under their authority."

"To make this step possible, the IOC is ready to finance the necessary storage facilities for the IFs and NADOs for the tens of thousands of samples collected during the pre-Games testing period," the IOC president added.