Medvedev drawn into group with Nadal at ATP Finals

TASS, November 5. Russian tennis player Daniil Medvedev, world No. 4, has been drawn into Group Andre Agassi at the prestigious ATP Finals where he will face off with Spaniard Rafael Nadal (world No. 1), Greek Stefanos Tsitsipas (No. 6) and German Alexander Zverev (No. 7) for a chance to progress into the semifinals, the Association of Tennis Professionals (ATP) press service reports.

The draw ceremony was held on Tuesday. The other group named after Bjorn Borg will feature Serbia’s Novak Djokovic (No. 2), Swiss Roger Federer (No. 3), Austrian Dominic Thiem (No. 5) and Italy’s Matteo Berrettini (No. 8).

Medvedev’s outstanding season saw him climbing to No. 4 in the ATP rankings, his career-best, and lifting four titles out of the overall seven throughout his career. The Russian triumphed in Sofia and St. Petersburg, as well as in his first Masters title in Cincinnati (Ohio, US) followed by a second straight Masters in Shanghai. Medvedev also reached his maiden Grand Slam final at the US Open, where he lost a five-set thriller to Nadal. Moreover, he entered Masters finals in Montreal, as well as in Washnigton, Barcelona and Brisbane, overall contesting nine finals (best result in the world in the current season).

The ATP Finals has been held since 1970, the 2019 edition offers $9 million in prize money. Federer has the most ATP Finals titles, emerging victorious six times. Among Russian players, only Nikolai Davydenko won the prestigious competition (2009). The latter also reached the finals in 2008, losing to Djokovic. Another Russian, Yevgeny Kafelnikov, made it to the final in 1997 but lost the trophy to American Pete Sampras.

The ATP Finals will be played in London on November 10-17.