WADA’s decision on RUSADA status can be delivered on December 9

TASS, November 5. The World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) can make a decision on the compliance status of the Russian Anti-Doping Agency (RUSADA) at the Executive Committee meeting on December 9, ARD German TV journalist Hajo Seppelt said via Twitter.

ARD Doping Editorial Team: Meeting of WADA Compliance Review Commitee about alleged Moscow lab data manipulation and @rusada compliance scheduled for mid Nov (17th). Extraordinary @wada_ama Exco meeting to discuss final consequences for RUS possibly on Dec 9th in Paris or London

On September 23, the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) Executive Committee opened a probe into RUSADA’s compliance with the international code. The probe was prompted by inconsistencies in the database of Russian athletes’ doping samples taken in 2012-2015. The database was sealed off in the Moscow Lab as part of a federal investigation and later retrieved by WADA with the Russian Sports Ministry’s participation. Preservation of its integrity was a condition for RUSADA’s reinstatement last September.

WADA’s new International Standard for Code Compliance by Signatories sets out that athletes of the countries whose national anti-doping agencies fail to comply with the code can be banned from international competitions, including Olympic Games.