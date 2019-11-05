Russian athletes are hostage to doping investigation — RUSADA head

KATOWICE /Poland/, November 5. /TASS/. Russian athletes are hostages in the situation when they can be excluded from international competitions due to the ongoing doping investigation, Director General of the Russian Anti-Doping Agency (RUSADA) Yuri Ganus told TASS.

On September 23, the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) Executive Committee opened a probe into RUSADA’s compliance with the international code. The probe was prompted by inconsistencies in the database of Russian athletes’ doping samples taken in 2012-2015. The database was sealed off in the Moscow Lab as part of a federal investigation and later retrieved by WADA with the Russian Sports Ministry’s participation. Preservation of its integrity was a condition for RUSADA’s reinstatement last September.

"It turns out that actions of sports authorities can lead to WADA imposing sanctions on RUSADA, a truly independent agency that receives full support from other national agencies," Ganus said. "This is a paradox and a tragedy of this situation given that RUSADA, our sports organizations and athletes were not involved in the database handover in any way, while now they turn out to be hostages of this situation."

WADA’s new International Standard for Code Compliance by Signatories sets out that athletes of the countries whose national anti-doping agencies fail to comply with the code can be banned from international competitions, including Olympic Games.

Last week, a UNESCO Conference of Parties could not reach a consensus on the issue of imposing disciplinary measures for failing to comply with the International Convention against Doping in Sport. In spite of a number of countries expressing intention to adopt the document through a voting procedure, it was decided to refer the draft to a special working group for finalization. Russia opposed its adoption.

"If this decision had been made at the UNESCO level, sanctions would have been imposed on sports authorities. However, now this process includes athletes who have fallen hostages to the situation. This is distressing," the RUSADA chief underlined.

Yuri Ganus has revealed to TASS that questions posed by the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) about the changes in the Moscow Lab database practically leave no doubt that the Russian sports will have sanctions imposed on it.

"I’ve seen questions of the WADA investigation department and I cannot imagine what answers can be provided. The specific and extensive nature of the questions, number of changes and their dates — this is what raises serious questions," Ganus stated. "It ain't over till the fat lady sings, of course, but unfortunately there are very little grounds to be optimistic."

"WADA does not pose formal questions, it truly wants to get to the bottom of the situation. If they just wanted to punish us, they would not even talk to us," he stressed. "We were not involved in the database handover, we received all the information from WADA, even though we were supposed to be in the relevant group since it was about RUSADA’s [compliance] status and, broadly, the whole Russian sport."

Experts from Russia and WADA intend to discuss the Moscow Lab database changes at the upcoming meeting set to take place in mid-November. Following the meeting, WADA investigation officers will submit a report to the Compliance Review Committee, which will provide recommendations to the WADA Executive Committee based on the report. This is expected before the end of November. This procedure will pave the way for the Executive Committee to deliver a final verdict on RUSADA’s compliance status by the end of 2019.