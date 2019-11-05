FIDE: 2020 Chess Olympiad to be in Moscow; Khanty-Mansiysk to host opening ceremony

MOSCOW, November 5. /TASS, Andrey Kartashov/. The Russian Siberian city of Khanty-Mansiysk will host the official opening ceremony of the 2020 Chess Olympiad, but the tournament’s matches will be played in Moscow, President of the World Chess Federation (FIDE) Arkady Dvorkovich told TASS on Tuesday.

Dvorkovich announced at the opening ceremony of the FIDE World Chess Grand Prix leg in Hamburg earlier in the day that the 2020 Chess Olympiad would be relocated from Khanty-Mansiysk to Moscow. He added, however, that the first-ever Chess Para-Olympics would be hosted next year by Khanty-Mansiysk.

"We have expanded the geography of the Chess Olympiad," Dvorkovich said in an interview with TASS. "Khanty-Mansiysk is playing a very important role in the organization of this tournament."

Andrey Filatov, the president of the Russian Chess Federation (RCF), told TASS earlier in the day that Khanty-Mansiysk and the Russian capital of Moscow were likely to co-host the global chess tournament next year.

"This city [Khanty-Mansiysk] will host the official opening ceremony of the [2020] Chess Olympiad and the first-ever Chess Para-Olympics," Dvorkovich continued. "Khanty-Mansiysk will also host the FIDE Congress and General Assembly meetings, while Moscow will be the venue for matches of the [2020 Chess] Olympiad."

The FIDE president added that documents had not been signed yet and negotiations on the issue were still underway.

The Chess Olympiad is a biennial event bringing together best chess teams from around the globe. The very first edition was played in 1927 in London and was initially planned to be held annually. However, it switched to a biennial competition format since the 9th World Chess Olympiad in Yugoslavia’s Dubrovnik in 1950.

Russia’s Khanty-Mansiysk already hosted the Chess Olympiad in 2010. The later editions were hosted by Turkey’s Istanbul (2012), Norway’s Tromso (2014), Azerbaijan’s Baku (2016) and the Georgian city of Batumi (2018). The right to host the 45th World Chess Olympiad in 2022 went to the Belarusian capital of Minsk.

The Russian capital of Moscow hosted the Chess Olympiad in 1956 and 1994 with the hosting team winning both of these editions.