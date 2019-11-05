Russian chess chief says Moscow, Khanty-Mansiysk may co-host 2020 World Chess Olympiad

President of the World Chess Federation (FIDE) Arkady Dvorkovich announced at the opening ceremony of the FIDE World Chess Grand Prix leg in Hamburg earlier in the day that the 2020 World Chess Olympiad would be relocated from Khanty-Mansiysk to Moscow. However, Dvorkovich added that the first-ever Chess Para-Olympics would be hosted next year by Khanty-Mansiysk.

MOSCOW, November 5. /TASS, Andrey Kartashov/. The Russian capital of Moscow and the Siberian city of Khanty-Mansiysk are likely to co-host the 2020 World Chess Olympiad, Andrey Filatov, the president of the Russian Chess Federation (RCF), told TASS on Tuesday.

"As of now, we have no legal documents or agreements on the organization of the [Chess] Olympiad in Moscow," Filatov said in an interview with TASS. "Negotiations are underway on organizing a part of the Olympiad in Moscow along with the FIDE Congress meeting, which is set for the same dates as the Olympiad."

"There are no doubts whatsoever about the ability and readiness of Khanty-Mansiysk to host the [2020 World Chess] Olympiad," Filatov added.

The Chess Olympiad is a biennial event bringing together best chess teams from around the globe. The very first edition was played in 1927 in London and was initially planned to be held annually. However, it switched to a biennial competition format since the 9th World Chess Olympiad in Yugoslavia’s Dubrovnik in 1950.

Russia’s Khanty-Mansiysk already hosted the World Chess Olympiad in 2010. The later editions were hosted by Turkey’s Istanbul (2012), Norway’s Tromso (2014), Azerbaijan’s Baku (2016) and the Georgian city of Batumi (2018). The right to host the 45th World Chess Olympiad in 2022 went to the Belarusian capital of Minsk.